CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFFSU opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,140,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the period.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

