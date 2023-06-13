Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Lifted by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,435,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,385 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $214,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $599,695,000 after purchasing an additional 352,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $391,652,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.15. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

