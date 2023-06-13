ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Edward D. Bagley Purchases 32,410 Shares

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 32,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,219,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,327. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ClearOne Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. ClearOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 99.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

ClearOne Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLRO shares. TheStreet raised shares of ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Stories

