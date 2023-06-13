Cognyte Software (CGNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 15th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 36.57% and a negative return on equity of 55.52%. The business had revenue of $73.26 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $387.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

