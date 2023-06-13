CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stake Boosted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CXW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 71.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 378,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 158.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CXW. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

