COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in May

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
CICOY opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $8.50.
COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.855 dividend. This represents a yield of 43.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COSCO SHIPPING (CICOY)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.