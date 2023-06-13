COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in May

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

CICOY opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $8.50.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.855 dividend. This represents a yield of 43.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.