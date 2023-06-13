CSM Advisors LLC Has $30.10 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,512 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,760 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.74.

Shares of MSFT opened at $331.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $338.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

