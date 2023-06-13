Daniel N. Wesson Sells 3,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,334,000 after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,256,000 after buying an additional 610,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

