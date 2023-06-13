DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Short Interest Update

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 1,764.3% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS DCMDF opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. DATA Communications Management has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

Separately, Clarus Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DATA Communications Management from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Data Communications Management Corp. is a communication solutions company, which engages in the provision of business communication solutions, bringing value and collaboration to marketing and operations teams in companies. The firm also offers direct marketing, commercial print services, labels and asset tracking, event tickets and gift cards, logistics and fulfilment, content and workflow management, data management and analytics, and regulatory communications.

