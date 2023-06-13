DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

XRAY opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

