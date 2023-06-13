DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $47,674.83 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67.

On Monday, April 10th, Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55.

DexCom Stock Up 2.1 %

DXCM stock opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 181.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.11 and a 12 month high of $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $161,080,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

