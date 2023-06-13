Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 79,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 59,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS DISV opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

