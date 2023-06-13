Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Stake Raised by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 222.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42.

