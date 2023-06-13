DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in May

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

DNBBY stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 36.44%. Analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

About DNB Bank ASA

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

