DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Holdings Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 340.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,501,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160,185 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $32,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 85,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 61,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DV opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 125.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $269,769.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $269,769.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,917 shares of company stock worth $2,501,225 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.