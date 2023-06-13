Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock Position Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,234,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,570 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $34,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 125.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Dutch Bros by 956.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 121,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.86 and a beta of 2.64. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $54.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $197.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

