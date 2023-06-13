Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 123.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,075 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $2,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

NYSE:EC opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $15.93.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 15.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.4%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.23%.

Ecopetrol Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

