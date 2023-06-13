Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,464,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,644 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Edison International were worth $168,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

