Ellen B. Richstone Acquires 8,185 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $15,142.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $57.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.94.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OESX. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
