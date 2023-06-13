Ellen B. Richstone Acquires 8,185 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $15,142.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $57.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OESX. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 134,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

