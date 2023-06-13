Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,130,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,753,000 after purchasing an additional 760,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,750,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,107,000 after purchasing an additional 752,677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,046,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $60,825,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

EMR opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.