Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,735 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Endava were worth $31,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.17. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $115.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Endava Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.