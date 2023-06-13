Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 262,299 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $22,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Enerplus by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 13.6% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ERF. Barclays raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Enerplus Stock Down 2.9 %

ERF stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.18 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.