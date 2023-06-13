Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNL. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,319,000 after purchasing an additional 492,354 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 24.2% during the third quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,508.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,619 shares of company stock worth $600,169 in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

