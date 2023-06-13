Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 218.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 2.2 %

Tesla stock opened at $249.83 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $791.84 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.11.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

