Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,800. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Stories

