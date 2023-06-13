Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 38,641 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,641 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

