Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,300 shares, an increase of 1,430.0% from the May 15th total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ ENVB opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. Enveric Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $18.50.
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter.
Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.
