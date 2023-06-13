Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,300 shares, an increase of 1,430.0% from the May 15th total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ENVB opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. Enveric Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enveric Biosciences

About Enveric Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 23.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 143,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.