Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,548,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,930 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $218,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

