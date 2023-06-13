Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Exponent by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $97.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average is $98.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $112.75.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

