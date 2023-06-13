Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $27,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,139,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764 over the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $800.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $371.52 and a 12 month high of $800.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

