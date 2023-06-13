FedEx (FDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th. Analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter. FedEx has set its FY23 guidance at $13.80-14.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $14.60-$15.20 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $224.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.13. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.39.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

