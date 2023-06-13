First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

