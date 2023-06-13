Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells $20,750.00 in Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) Director Michael Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $20,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,394,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,235,349. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Michael Johnson sold 6,440 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $26,275.20.

Flux Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.15. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a negative return on equity of 68.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,185,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 86,678 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Flux Power from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

