Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.7 days.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of FRIVF opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $0.86.
About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust
