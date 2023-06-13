Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.7 days.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRIVF opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $0.86.

Get Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of real estate properties. Its portfolio of properties include Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Fortune City One, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Jubilee Square, Fortune Kingswood, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Smartland, Tsing Yi Square, Lido Avenue, Rhine Avenue, and Caribbean Square.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.