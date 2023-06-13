Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,297,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $55.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

