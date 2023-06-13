Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 561,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279,304 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $29,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,739,000 after buying an additional 4,792,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $58,492,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

