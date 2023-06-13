GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $28,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.91.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy Price Performance

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $61,200.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,940.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,859 shares of company stock worth $598,037. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Featured Stories

