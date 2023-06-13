Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $23,727,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

GPI opened at $240.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.46. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $247.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.89%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,140 shares of company stock worth $1,264,700. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

