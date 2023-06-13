HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in HEICO were worth $28,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,412,000 after acquiring an additional 72,476 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,952.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,211 shares of company stock worth $157,944. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEICO Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

HEI stock opened at $164.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.96. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $180.59.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

