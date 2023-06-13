Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Decreased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 26,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

