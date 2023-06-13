Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 20th (NASDAQ:HSPOU)

Horizon Space Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:HSPOU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 20th. Horizon Space Acquisition I had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 22nd. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSPOU opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43.

Get Horizon Space Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Space Acquisition I

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.