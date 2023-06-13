H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Insider Acquires £66,600 in Stock

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) insider Simon Walker bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £66,600 ($83,333.33).

HAT stock opened at GBX 449.40 ($5.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £197.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,189.19 and a beta of 0.78. H&T Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 311.32 ($3.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 510 ($6.38). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 441.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 452.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

