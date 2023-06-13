Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stake Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $24,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,406.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

