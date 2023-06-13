Insider Buying: 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Director Buys 4,955 Shares of Stock

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) Director David J. Salisbury acquired 4,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $19,621.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $28,852.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 3.2 %
FEAM opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $184.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on FEAM. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials
5E Advanced Materials Company Profile
5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.