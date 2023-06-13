Insider Buying: 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Director Buys 4,955 Shares of Stock

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) Director David J. Salisbury acquired 4,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $19,621.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $28,852.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 3.2 %

FEAM opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $184.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FEAM. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth $3,229,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $184,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.