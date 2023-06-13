Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Trevor Carvey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,480 ($11,861.86).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Trevor Carvey bought 12,000 shares of Conduit stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £60,360 ($75,525.53).

On Thursday, March 30th, Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of Conduit stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £48,600 ($60,810.81).

On Saturday, March 25th, Trevor Carvey acquired 50,079 shares of Conduit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of £182,287.56 ($228,087.54).

LON:CRE opened at GBX 467.80 ($5.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £772.99 million, a PE ratio of -1,048.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 491.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 460.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 299.50 ($3.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 518 ($6.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Conduit from GBX 590 ($7.38) to GBX 595 ($7.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

