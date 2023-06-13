Insider Buying: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $20,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.45. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $590.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 65.47%. Research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 60,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.