Insider Buying: Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) CEO Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) CEO David Young acquired 40,000 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,339.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, David Young acquired 20,000 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $9,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, David Young acquired 20,000 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $10,400.00.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PCSA opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.16. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PCSA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Featured Stories

