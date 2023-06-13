Insider Buying: Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) Director Aaron Mendelsohn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 188,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,621. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vivani Medical Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VANI opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

Get Vivani Medical alerts:

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vivani Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter worth $682,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vivani Medical by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 118,433 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Vivani Medical, Inc develops and commercializes drug and device implants that treat patients with chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company was founded on May 22,2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivani Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivani Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.