Insider Buying: Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) Director Aaron Mendelsohn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 188,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,621. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Vivani Medical Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ VANI opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.
Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vivani Medical
Vivani Medical, Inc develops and commercializes drug and device implants that treat patients with chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company was founded on May 22,2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivani Medical (VANI)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Vivani Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivani Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.