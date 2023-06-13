Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 1,201 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $49,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mario M. Rosati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Mario M. Rosati sold 541 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $21,926.73.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 1.95. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AEHR. StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth $42,623,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 610,425 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 384,636 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2,389.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 315,009 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.