Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $10,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,436 shares in the company, valued at $86,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RGTI stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 567.88%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million. Research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 292,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 155,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 28.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 162,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 612,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 425,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

